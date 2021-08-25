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Video: Biden Suggests Kamala Harris Will Be President “Pretty Soon”
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300 views • August 25, 2021
The mentally addled mind of Joe Biden blurted out something that should have remained an inside thought Monday as he told a gathering at the White House that “pretty soon” Kamala Harris will be president. Read more Here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-biden-suggests-kamala-harris-will-be-president-pretty-soon/
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