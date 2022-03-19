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Kirk Caldwell Attends Abortion Clinic Celebration
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51 views • March 19, 2022
On February 23, 2019 former mayor Kirk Caldwell attended a celebration at the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Honolulu, Hawaii in which he welcomed Planned Parenthood to Honolulu. He also said, Planned Parenthood has made a lot of progress, how he fears some of their progress has been pushed back, how we need Planned Parenthood more than ever and that Roe vs. Wade should be left alone.
This is the same former mayor that inflicted Honolulu with lockdowns in 2020 that destroyed a record number of small business under threat of fines. The same mayor that told us we couldn't go to the beach, movies or hiking and were told to wear a mask outside. Does he really care about our health?
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#KirkCaldwell #KirkCaldwellForGovernor #VoteKirkCaldwell
This is the same former mayor that inflicted Honolulu with lockdowns in 2020 that destroyed a record number of small business under threat of fines. The same mayor that told us we couldn't go to the beach, movies or hiking and were told to wear a mask outside. Does he really care about our health?
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#KirkCaldwell #KirkCaldwellForGovernor #VoteKirkCaldwell
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