© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Can Radio, and WiFi Waves do to you
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • October 10, 2020
Special thanks and shout-out to Daniel Alexander Cannon internet alternative media- Google the 'name'-
My videos have been saying this for years, this is why so much has been taken from me across the Web-
I will be speaking on wcetradio this Monday, 12th. at 9:30 PM est. as Michael Vara's Guest at 107.7FM-- And some things this video does not cover- 'CHEERS'-----gwt
My videos have been saying this for years, this is why so much has been taken from me across the Web-
I will be speaking on wcetradio this Monday, 12th. at 9:30 PM est. as Michael Vara's Guest at 107.7FM-- And some things this video does not cover- 'CHEERS'-----gwt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.