'Live' Steven D Kelley followed by Robert Stanley on Surface Planet Radio, part 2 - Jan 29, 2025

I'm sharing this mp3 interview 'live stream' from 'Surface Planet Radio', on Soundcloud with description, links, and info below. Thanks to 'Surface Planet Radio'.

Must Listen!!! Steven D Kelley interviewed live, about the Getty Museum and what goes on under it, in the DUMB's. Followed by Robert Stanley live, of Unicus Magazine (online) on the current Sophia (Terra) cleanup!!

Steven D Kelley Live Followed By Robert Stanley Live On S.P.R. 1 - 29 - 25

https://soundcloud.com/user-253846227/steven-d-kelley-live-followed-by-robert-stanley-live-on-spr-1-29-25?si=93d613173593404bb1da6bed8c0e61ea&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Surface Planet Radio - https://soundcloud.com/user-253846227

Some basic info on how to find Steven D Kelley. Also, I'll upload Steven's new show from 'Truth Cat Radio', here tomorrow on Saturday.

Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

Steven D Kelley is building his New Channel at Rumble, "Truth Cat Radio Archives".

Check it out and follow there too:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6758501/videos

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

www.truthcatradio.com Every Thursday night a new show, 6:00 pm PAC.



