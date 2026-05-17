Avalanche vs. Wild | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 4 | May 11, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild on May 11, 2026, where Parker Kelly scored a goal for the Avalanche and Nico Sturm found the twine for the Wild
00:00 1st Period
02:25 2nd Period
05:16 3rd Period