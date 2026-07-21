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Prophetic Word to America 07/21/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we take a look at new Prophecies from UB Ready. He explains that in 2026 there will be a Great American Earthquake, and also when the Time of Miracles will begin.

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americapropheticwordprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:18Prophecy

13:57Shockwaves

19:35Shockwaves 1-5

26:15Good News

27:432026 The Year of Terror

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