X22 REPORT Ep. 3136a - Fed Can’t Explain Inflation, We Are Economically Enslaved, Time To Break The Chains

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3136a - August 10, 2023

Fed Can’t Explain Inflation, We Are Economically Enslaved, Time To Break The Chains





The [DS]/[WEF] are now pushing the installed leaders to include climate change in their education system, this will fail. The Fed cannot explain why we need to go to 2% inflation, can't explain inflation. The system enslaves the people and the people are getting ready to break the chains.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





