X22 REPORT Ep. 3136a - Fed Can’t Explain Inflation, We Are Economically Enslaved, Time To Break The Chains

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3136a - August 10, 2023
Fed Can’t Explain Inflation, We Are Economically Enslaved, Time To Break The Chains
The [DS]/[WEF] are now pushing the installed leaders to include climate change in their education system, this will fail. The Fed cannot explain why we need to go to 2% inflation, can't explain inflation. The system enslaves the people and the people are getting ready to break the chains.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.