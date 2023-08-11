Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3136a - Fed Can’t Explain Inflation, We Are Economically Enslaved, Time To Break The Chains
Published 16 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3136a - August 10, 2023

Fed Can’t Explain Inflation, We Are Economically Enslaved, Time To Break The Chains


The [DS]/[WEF] are now pushing the installed leaders to include climate change in their education system, this will fail. The Fed cannot explain why we need to go to 2% inflation, can't explain inflation. The system enslaves the people and the people are getting ready to break the chains.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

