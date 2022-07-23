How the GOP Establishment Is Hijacking the Arizona Primary to Destroy the MAGA Movement

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The fate of the America First movement, the Republican Party, and the nation itself is on the line in a single state's primary. It is not hyperbole to say the results of the Arizona Republican Primary will determine the direction of the country moving forward.