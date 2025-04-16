End Times Prophecy: The Last Generation, Hybrid Kings, Nephilim DNA & The Beast System

The final war for Earth has already begun.

Hidden in the Book of Revelation is a terrifying truth most churches won’t talk about: hybrid kings, born of fallen angels, are preparing to take control of Earth.

These aren’t metaphors. These are genetic super-beings—part human, part dragon—engineered to legally usurp the birthright of mankind. And their empire is rising right now: the Beast System.

In this mind-blowing video, we reveal:

🔥 The real identity of the 10 hybrid kings of Revelation

🐍 The return of the Nephilim DNA through modern transhumanism

📜 Why Jesus is the only Son of Adam worthy to break the seals and reclaim Earth

⚔️ The coming kinetic war at Armageddon between posthuman armies and the returning King

This isn’t fiction. This is biblical prophecy unfolding right in front of us—and most of the world is too distracted to see it.

Mirrored - End Times Productions





