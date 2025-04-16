BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

End Times Prophecy: The Last Generation, Hybrid Kings, Nephilim DNA & The Beast System
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
442 views • 2 weeks ago

The final war for Earth has already begun.

Hidden in the Book of Revelation is a terrifying truth most churches won’t talk about: hybrid kings, born of fallen angels, are preparing to take control of Earth.

These aren’t metaphors. These are genetic super-beings—part human, part dragon—engineered to legally usurp the birthright of mankind. And their empire is rising right now: the Beast System.

In this mind-blowing video, we reveal:

🔥 The real identity of the 10 hybrid kings of Revelation

🐍 The return of the Nephilim DNA through modern transhumanism

📜 Why Jesus is the only Son of Adam worthy to break the seals and reclaim Earth

⚔️ The coming kinetic war at Armageddon between posthuman armies and the returning King

This isn’t fiction. This is biblical prophecy unfolding right in front of us—and most of the world is too distracted to see it.

Mirrored - End Times Productions


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
end timesbeast systemtranshumanismarmageddon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy