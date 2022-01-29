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Many countries are now following the fantastic example set by the Canadian truckers.
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50 views • January 29, 2022
Many countries are now following the fantastic example set by the Canadian truckers.
This is Schwerin, Germany with local farmers joint in also.
I‘ve got a feeling that these types of demonstrations could be a changing point for the Globalist‘s reign over us. We are no longer the silent majority any more.
This is Schwerin, Germany with local farmers joint in also.
I‘ve got a feeling that these types of demonstrations could be a changing point for the Globalist‘s reign over us. We are no longer the silent majority any more.
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