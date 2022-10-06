Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
295) MORE PROOF: Karen Kingston, DoD, Mass Genocide, 5G, AI nanotech injections
571 views
channel image
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 2 months ago |

Credits to Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon; Oct 6, 2022:Biotech analyst Karen Kingston unveils the covid vaccine 5G link + biosynthetic AI nanotech: https://www.brighteon.com/0baeff43-2a1d-4df9-8e02-454a459ee9ae


Documental sources:

WO2020160397 - METHODS OF PREPARING LIPID NANOPARTICLES: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397 US-10703789-B2 - Modified polynucleotides for the production of secreted proteins: https://portal.unifiedpatents.com/patents/patent/US-10703789-B2

Modified polynucleotides for the production of secreted proteins: https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789

Magnetic Nanocomposite Hydrogels for Tissue Engineereing: Engine Concepts ad Reocmete Actuation Strategies to Control Cell Fate: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33406360/

Multifunctional magnetic hydrogel: Design strategies and applications: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/nano.202100139

Soft actuators for real-world applications: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41578-021-00389-7

WO2012148684 - HYDROGELS D'OPALE INVERSE N'ENDOMMAGEANT PAS LES CELLULES POUR ENCAPSULATION CELLULAIRE, ADMINISTRATION DE MÉDICAMENT ET DE PROTÉINE, ET ENCAPSULATION DE NANOPARTICULE FONCTIONNELLE: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2012148684

Flourescent Inorganic-Organic Hybrid Nanoparticles: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cnma.201800310

etc


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
vaccine5gaidodnanotechcovidkaren kingstonbiosynthetic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket