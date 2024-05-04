FLASHBACK: PDJT would RATHER have a therapeutic like HCQ function as a cure

This is worth remembering. (May 3, 2020) Trump again touts therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID during this interview.

This part is important to look back on:

When asked about a vaccine, he says he would RATHER have a therapeutic like HCQ function as a cure. He says Democrats won’t allow it because they’d rather see people stay sick in order to hurt Trump.





And there you have it. Trump didn’t want the vaccine, but it was the only way Democrats and their corrupt media allies would agree to end the COVID narrative being pushed on the public which amounted to lock downs for years that would completely kill the economy.

He didnt know the [DS] was working to create a bioweapon. He didnt know they would change the settings on the ventilators to kill hospital patients. He didnt know remdesivir was deadly. None of us were privy to this information at the time.





