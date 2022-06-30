With Chechen Special Forces Near Lisischansk In Newly Russian Controlled Territory [English subtitles]

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Jun 30, 2022 Patrolling Newly Russian Controlled Territory with Chechen Special Forces near Lisischansk and Severodonetsk





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8PwNQnhe-8





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Jun 27, 2022

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Ukraine military update.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q55thwnzczc

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