Live Chat with Paul; -110- More Balloon UFOs conning the gullible believers

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Balloons and more Balloons!
[00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about his subs growing again on all platforms
even google! normally they take away 1-5 a a week lol. Get shorted
for life show and wait for people to join side chat.
[00:09:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Thirdphaseofmoon alleged Silver discs
and ORBs.. but are they? Paul breaks down each in turn with new research
and pattern matching.
[09:27:00] (2b) new? Volcano UFOs in Mexico (Again!) what Paul shows apps
do solve these and optical illusion of them enter a volcano when they just moring
horizontally in the sky. 99 percent of these are planet jets.
[00:55:00] (2c) UFO passing a hang glider pilot.. is it a Balloon? sure is..Paul
breaks it down and presents his research on it and other peoples that nails it. POP!
[01:26:00] (2d) White DOT in the sky.. could it be a weather balloon with a radar
reflector and payload?
[01:33:00] (2e) Another Balloon UAP,, but can Paul match it? he sure does :D
[01:47:00] (2f) DOTs in the sky at night -0 apps used.. no time or date so nothing
much could do with this one but they did all look like satellites
[01:52:00] (2g) UFO hovering in Arizona.. but Paul works out what it is to do with
border control.
[02:32:00] (2h) fast moving silver ORB. Paul sees a small balloon attached and
says its most like.. those sphere wedding balloons.
[02:37:00] (2i) Super clear silver ORB chased by Jets.. Paul breaks it down
why its 100 percent CGI.
[02:42:00] (2j) Spiral Light in the SKY.. Paul thought maybe the 2023 BU space rock
just passing by but nope.. he finds a video saying its SPACEX
[02:55:00] (3) Now Paul breaks down Secureteam 10's latest video most
of it Paul already debunked as its a viral video from Corbell.
[03:05:00] (3b) White ORB in the sky. Paul says Balloon again cos it fits :D
[03:09:37] (3c) A Raven Crow motion blur with rolling shutter is the
next offering from Tyler!
[03:17:00] (3d) Clearly a white passenger Jet.. no info of time date and location
as usual. 0 Apps used by filmer or ST10!
[03:21:20] (3e) Weird cloud formation - Paul thinks possible volcano ring cloud
or dust making it red.
[03:28:00] (4) Paul rounds of todays Live with MUFON latest 20 cases
that ones that have images and video.
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting
