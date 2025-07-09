BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Deep State & China Hijacked America—And Trump’s Plan to Stop It
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-trumps-global-strategy-spiritual-warfare-and-economic-shifts/


Juan O Savin drops A bombshell exposé on the "stolen" 2020 election, this statement unveils a shadowy alliance between China, U.S. intelligence agencies, and globalists to rig the vote—with Tulsi Gabbard as a pivotal whistleblower. Involving fake IDs, destroyed evidence, and treasonous acts by the FBI/CIA, while framing Trump’s push for a special prosecutor as the first step toward exposing this "war crime." A rallying cry for patriots to wake up and fight back.


shadow governmentjuan o savindeep state treason2020 election fraudchina election interferencewar on truthexposing election crimesglobalist couptulsi gabbard whistleblowercia fbi corruptionstolen election evidencevoter id fraudtrump special prosecutorpatriots riserigged democracy
