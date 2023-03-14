U.S Gov’t May Have Paid TWICE For Projects At China’s Wuhan Labs: CBS News
Catherine Herridge: “Sources tell CBS News investigation of this complexity could take at least six months to reach a conclusion about whether U.S government agencies were billed twice for projects in Wuhan, China. The probe kicked off factor new information came to light from Congress.”
https://rumble.com/v2cxvq8-u.s-govt-may-have-paid-twice-for-projects-at-chinas-wuhan-labs-cbs-news.html
