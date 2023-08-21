Dr. Daniel Nagase. Why are health officials hiding stillbirth numbers?

What are they afraid of? Dr. Daniel Nagase, Emerg doctor and speaker of truth has much to say about doctors too afraid to stand up and protect their patients. How can these doctors, with the conscience intact, offer an experimental drug to young and old patients, while knowing, what they should know?
https://substack.com/profile/74647217-daniel-nagase-md
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/dr-mel-bruchet-did-you-know-he-was
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/ontario-mpp-rick-nicholls-asks-parliament-why-86-stillbirths-of-fully-vaccinated-mothers-have-occurred-2893-fetal-deaths-now-in-vaers-following-covid-shots/
