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TRUTH_ Seasonal FLU TWICE as Deadly as Coronavirus
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50 views • June 21, 2020
I've been warning for the past few weeks so just take a look at the numbers from the W.H.O. and in an “apples to apples” comparison, the Coronavirus has HALF the mortality rate of the seasonal flu when it comes to "death to confirmed cases" ratio. #coronavirus
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