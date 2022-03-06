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PRAY FOR DIVINE TRUTH, WHAT IS PRAYER? ARE THE WORDS, THOUGHTS, RELIGION IMPORTANT? WHERE IS GOD?
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41 views • March 06, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/OrDgzAigLk8
20080927 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Lorinna S1P2
Cut:
Start – 05m00s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY THAT THINGS CAN’T TRAVEL FASTER THAN THE SPEED OF LIGHT. BUT YOUR EMOTION TRAVELS INSTANTLY ACROSS THE UNIVERSE. IT’S ACTUALLY YOUR EMOTION THAT TRANSCENDS SPACE AND TIME.”
“THE SOUL PART OF YOU CAN TRANSCEND TIME AND SPACE.”
https://youtu.be/OrDgzAigLk8
20080927 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Lorinna S1P2
Cut:
Start – 05m00s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY THAT THINGS CAN’T TRAVEL FASTER THAN THE SPEED OF LIGHT. BUT YOUR EMOTION TRAVELS INSTANTLY ACROSS THE UNIVERSE. IT’S ACTUALLY YOUR EMOTION THAT TRANSCENDS SPACE AND TIME.”
“THE SOUL PART OF YOU CAN TRANSCEND TIME AND SPACE.”
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