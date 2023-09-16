Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Greta and Laura's Patient - Doctor Contract Could Have Saved Millions
channel image
Patriot Strong
47 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published 17 hours ago

Recognized for their hard work byDr. Joseph Mercolla, Greta Crawford and Laura Bartlett have worked tirelessly over the last three years on perfecting hospital and medical advocacy. Together, they have drafted the documents, which is a contract between patient and doctor that could have saved millions during the last pandemic, and that will save millions from here on out. Take notes patriots because 2.0 is coming soon.

Keywords
vaccinesbiotechhospitalsdoctorpatientlawyersbioweaponcontracteffectsprotocolsbiotechnologycovidremdesiverresponsiabilityvenilators

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket