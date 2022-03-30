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Dollar is Now Dying: Prophecy Fulfilled 03/29/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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221 views • March 30, 2022
Russia just wiped out about thirty percent (30%) of the value of the U.S. Dollar. Russia will now only sell its oil and gas in Rubles. People around the world will be literally throwing their money at the Ruble and dumping Dollars and Euros to do it!

0:00 Dollar is Now Dying
00:34 Russia Sets Ruble Gas Payment Deadline
03:15 Ruble Bound to Gold
07:23 India Ready to Bypass Dollar in trade with Russia
08:34 The Dollar will Die
15:11 Shane Warren Prophecy
18:41 The Back Swan Event
19:38 Dollar lose 30% More
21:31 Vision of a Victorian Mansion
23:45 The Bear Awakes
25:38 Totalitarian Government

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