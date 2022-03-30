Dollar is Now Dying: Prophecy Fulfilled 03/29/2022

Russia just wiped out about thirty percent (30%) of the value of the U.S. Dollar. Russia will now only sell its oil and gas in Rubles. People around the world will be literally throwing their money at the Ruble and dumping Dollars and Euros to do it!0:00 Dollar is Now Dying00:34 Russia Sets Ruble Gas Payment Deadline03:15 Ruble Bound to Gold07:23 India Ready to Bypass Dollar in trade with Russia08:34 The Dollar will Die15:11 Shane Warren Prophecy18:41 The Back Swan Event19:38 Dollar lose 30% More21:31 Vision of a Victorian Mansion23:45 The Bear Awakes25:38 Totalitarian GovernmentVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112