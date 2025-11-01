DEATH JAB KILLS 7-YEAR-OLD TWIN GIRLS

https://circleofmamas.com/health-news/the-cutter-incident/

THURSDAY, MAY 5, 1955

BULBAR POLIO KILLS DOCTOR'S GRANDSON

NEW ORLEANS, May 4

—The 30-month-old grandson of Dr. Alton Ochsner, New Orleans surgeon, died of bulbar poliomyelitis today, eight days after being inoculated with Salk vaccine made by the Cutter Laboratories of Berkeley, Calif.The incubation period for polio is ten to fourteen days. Physicians at Ochsner Foundation Hospital, where Dr. Ochsner's grandson, Allen Davis Jr., died, said they did not believe the vaccine had caused the boy's illness.He was the third child in the nation to die of polio after receiving the Cutter product. The two others were 7-year-old Idaho girls.The vaccine made by Cutter was recalled April 27 by the United States Public Health Service, which is making a special study of it.The child was stricken Sunday with bulbar polio, the worst known form of the disease. He died shortly after 9 A. M. today.

“Hiding the Cutter Incident”

concealed from the public for nearly fifty years• Congressman Percy Priest ordered and chaired a full investigation of the vaccine controversy.• Congressman Priest, who represented the 6th District of Tennessee, admitted in 1956 that,

… in the previous year (1955) many responsible persons had felt that the public should be spared the ordeal of ‘knowledge about controversy.’If word ever got out that the Public Health Service had actually done something damaging to the health of the American people, the consequences would be terrible…

We felt that no lasting good could come to science or the public if the Public Health Services were discredited.⁹

Elaboration & Historical ContextThis text refers to the Cutter Incident of 1955—one of the most serious public health failures in U.S. history involving the Salk polio vaccine.What Was the Cutter Incident?In April 1955, shortly after the Salk polio vaccine was declared safe and effective, batches produced by Cutter Laboratories in Berkeley, California, were found to contain live poliovirus due to manufacturing errors.

These defective vaccines were distributed and administered to hundreds of thousands of children.

Result: Over 200,000 children were injected with live virus.

40,000 developed abortive polio (mild symptoms).

200 were permanently paralyzed.

10 died (including the grandson of Dr. Alton Ochsner, as noted in your previous newspaper clipping).

The outbreak also spread to family members and hospital staff, causing additional cases and deaths.





The Cover-Up and Congressional ResponseOn April 27, 1955, the U.S. Public Health Service recalled all Cutter vaccine and halted distribution from that manufacturer.

However, public communication was tightly controlled.

Congressman Percy Priest (D-TN), chairman of the House Interstate and Foreign Commerce Committee, led an investigation.

In 1956, Priest reportedly admitted that in 1955, public health officials and political leaders deliberately downplayed the incident to protect:Public confidence in the national polio vaccination program.

The reputation of the U.S. Public Health Service.

The emerging field of mass vaccination.





Quote from Priest (1956):

“…many responsible persons had felt that the public should be spared the ordeal of ‘knowledge about controversy.’”

This reflects a paternalistic approach—officials believed the public couldn’t handle the truth and that transparency would undermine future vaccination efforts.Long-Term ConsequencesThe Cutter Incident was not widely publicized at the time. Many details remained classified or buried in medical journals for decades.

It led to stricter federal regulations on vaccine safety, including the creation of the Division of Biologics Standards (later part of the FDA).

Despite the tragedy, the Salk vaccine program continued and was ultimately successful in nearly eradicating polio in the U.S. by the 1970s.

The incident is now studied as a case of ethical failure in public health communication and the dangers of rushing medical innovations without adequate oversight.





The Irony

Dr. Alton Ochsner, a prominent surgeon and strong advocate for the Salk vaccine, had his own grandson die from polio after receiving the Cutter batch—a tragic personal blow that underscored the human cost of the manufacturing failure.





This reveals a deliberate suppression of information about the Cutter Incident in 1955 to protect public trust in vaccination and government health agencies. While well-intentioned from a public health strategy perspective, this lack of transparency delayed accountability and public understanding for nearly 50 years. The incident remains a cautionary tale about the balance between safety, science, and open communication in public health crises.

