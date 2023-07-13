Happy New Day Inspirational Message 7.13.23! NEW RELEASE!

I AM happy to announce and share with you my newest guided meditation or “Connection Practice.” I call it a Connection Practice, because I have you move your focus to different key points of your body energetics and then I have you repeat key “I AM” statements. The I AM statements all end with you saying, “greater and higher levels of love light and Divinity.” Please, watch the short video and enlighten others by sharing!



https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity





My website: https://robertnovak.com/



