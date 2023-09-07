Create New Account
Biden Arresting His Opponent Is Hurting Biden: Watters
GalacticStorm
Biden Arresting His Opponent Is Hurting Biden: Watters


"Biden arresting his opponent was supposed to hurt his opponent. Instead, it's hurting Biden. Without the COVID pandemic to boost Biden this time, Democrats needed to create another black swan event, and they did."


https://rumble.com/v3fbh6m-biden-arresting-his-opponent-is-hurting-biden-watters.html

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

