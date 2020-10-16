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Tucker Carlson October 16, 2020
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77 views • October 17, 2020
Joe Biden subverted American foreign policy to enrich his own family.
The Democrats are try to say that the information on Hunt’s laptop is a Russian attempt to interfere in the 2020 election as a way of deflecting attention away from the Biden Crime Family.
Biden keeps flip-flopping on “packing” SCOTUS.
The Left/Dems claim “white supremacy” is America’s biggest problem, yet, they are unable to define white supremacy. Actually, the Dems are using the fiction of “white supremacy” as an excuse for their own racism.
The Left/Dems are OBSESSED with abortion. They hide murdering children under the umbrella of “women’s health/women’s rights.” The analogy would be classifying a cook book as an auto repair manual in the library. Murder is murder know matter which gender participates.
The Democrats are try to say that the information on Hunt’s laptop is a Russian attempt to interfere in the 2020 election as a way of deflecting attention away from the Biden Crime Family.
Biden keeps flip-flopping on “packing” SCOTUS.
The Left/Dems claim “white supremacy” is America’s biggest problem, yet, they are unable to define white supremacy. Actually, the Dems are using the fiction of “white supremacy” as an excuse for their own racism.
The Left/Dems are OBSESSED with abortion. They hide murdering children under the umbrella of “women’s health/women’s rights.” The analogy would be classifying a cook book as an auto repair manual in the library. Murder is murder know matter which gender participates.
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