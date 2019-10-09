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White House announces it will not comply with impeachment inquiry
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7 views • October 09, 2019
The White House has sent a letter to the House Democrats saying it will not participate in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Former Department of Justice prosecutor James Trusty and the FOX Business 'Bulls & Bears' panel share their insight.
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