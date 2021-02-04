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Unlocking Life Through The Science Of Light w/ Dr. Jacob Liberman
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20 views • February 04, 2021
Alfa Vedic

Dr. Jacob Israel Liberman is a pioneer in the fields of light, vision and consciousness, and the author of Luminous Life: How The Science Of Light Unlocks The Art Of Living, Light: Medicine Of The Future, Take Off Your Glasses And See, and Wisdom From An Empty Mind. Originally trained as an optometrist and vision scientist, his life changed in 1976 after the miraculous healing of his own eyesight, leading him to a deeper understanding of light and the science of life. Having helped countless individuals recover their eyesight, he began to understand the words of Jonathan Swift, “Real vision is the ability to see the invisible.”

A recipient of the H.R. Spitler Award for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of phototherapy, Dr. Liberman is the inventor of the Vis-Flex, Color Receptivity Trainer,
Spectral Receptivity System I, II and III, and EYEPORT Vision Training System, the first FDA-cleared medical device that significantly improves overall visual performance. He is on the Board of Directors of the International Light Association and is a faculty member of the Institute for Scientific Exploration.

Jacob also serves on the Advisory Board of the Institute for Science, Spirituality and Sustainability, as well as Nura Health SPC, working together with other distinguished experts to develop an informational platform for documenting Integrative Medicine.

An internationally respected public speaker and recipient of the 2019 International Light Association’s Frances McManemin Award for Achievement in Light Medicine, Dr. Liberman shares his scientific and spiritual discoveries about light as the divine spark that guides our life’s journey, entwining us with the unseen architect of all that is. He has addressed more than 2,000 live audiences worldwide and has been endorsed by award-winning artists, Hall of Fame athletes, and luminaries in science, spirituality and medicine. His work has been featured in countless journals, television, radio and print media. Gently piercing the heart and mind with timeless principles and common sense wisdom, Liberman illuminates the seamless connection between light, vision and consciousness, offering a whole new way of seeing and being.

Show links:
https://www.jacobliberman.org/

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Keywords:
Jacob Liberman
light science
Illumination
living on light
walter russell
luminous light
Keywords
naturethinkingvisionilluminationwalter russellknowingalfa vedicdr jacob libermanfields of lightunlocking lifescience of lightphysical eyeslight scienceliving on lightluminous light
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