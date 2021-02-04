Unlocking Life Through The Science Of Light w/ Dr. Jacob Liberman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Jacob Israel Liberman is a pioneer in the fields of light, vision and consciousness, and the author of Luminous Life: How The Science Of Light Unlocks The Art Of Living, Light: Medicine Of The Future, Take Off Your Glasses And See, and Wisdom From An Empty Mind. Originally trained as an optometrist and vision scientist, his life changed in 1976 after the miraculous healing of his own eyesight, leading him to a deeper understanding of light and the science of life. Having helped countless individuals recover their eyesight, he began to understand the words of Jonathan Swift, “Real vision is the ability to see the invisible.”
A recipient of the H.R. Spitler Award for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of phototherapy, Dr. Liberman is the inventor of the Vis-Flex, Color Receptivity Trainer,
Spectral Receptivity System I, II and III, and EYEPORT Vision Training System, the first FDA-cleared medical device that significantly improves overall visual performance. He is on the Board of Directors of the International Light Association and is a faculty member of the Institute for Scientific Exploration.
Jacob also serves on the Advisory Board of the Institute for Science, Spirituality and Sustainability, as well as Nura Health SPC, working together with other distinguished experts to develop an informational platform for documenting Integrative Medicine.
An internationally respected public speaker and recipient of the 2019 International Light Association’s Frances McManemin Award for Achievement in Light Medicine, Dr. Liberman shares his scientific and spiritual discoveries about light as the divine spark that guides our life’s journey, entwining us with the unseen architect of all that is. He has addressed more than 2,000 live audiences worldwide and has been endorsed by award-winning artists, Hall of Fame athletes, and luminaries in science, spirituality and medicine. His work has been featured in countless journals, television, radio and print media. Gently piercing the heart and mind with timeless principles and common sense wisdom, Liberman illuminates the seamless connection between light, vision and consciousness, offering a whole new way of seeing and being.
Show links:
https://www.jacobliberman.org/
Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.
Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site.
Find them all at https://alfavedic.com
Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic
Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming!
https://paypal.me/alfavedic
QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD
Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk
Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT
Join Our Telegram: https://t.me/alfavedic
Join Us Weekly on Dlive, a decentralized livestream platform.
Join: https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-70535773
Channel: https://dlive.tv/AlfaVedic
Support us and the future internet by downloading the Brave Browser with our referral link! https://brave.com/alf715
Support us by buying from our booklist! https://alfavedic.com/booklist
Protect yourself from harmful blue light with the very best in optics from Ra Optics. Get 10% off at https://alfavedic.com/blueblockers
Keywords:
Jacob Liberman
light science
Illumination
living on light
walter russell
luminous light