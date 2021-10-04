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How the CABAL controls the World | The Truth Movement
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152 views • October 04, 2021
This is the exact mechanism the CABAL uses to control the world. The Central Banking system creates Currenty out of thin air and then buys real assets with it form the people. The Central Banking system also uses their fake money to buy anyone who is in any power position in Government, Business and Entertainment to name a few.. "The offer" is given to each individual that rises to the point to be any type of threat to thier universal rule over planet earth.
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