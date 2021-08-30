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Covid Sample Does Not Exist Anywhere & The Vaxx Creates The "Variants"(It's All A Lie)
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311 views • August 30, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Covid still never isolated and does not exist - https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/04/30/phd-virologist-proves-covid19-does-not-exist/
When someone says wear a mask - https://www.facebook.com/groups/FunnyCoronavirusMemes/permalink/4206733822697795/
This is why we're fucked - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fleccas-talks-comedy-gold-i-have-no-words/
4 newborns die in Australia due to draconian lockdowns - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/completely-unnecessary-4-newborns-die-denied-life-saving-heart-surgery-unavailable-not-transferred-another-facility-due-australias-draconian-covid-travel/
Rescue mission unknown to Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/operation-pineapple-express-rogue-team-retired-us-vets-rescue-afghan-allies-secret-missions-conducted-behind-bidens-back/
Potatohead has no plan - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-has-no-plan/
The vaxx creates the "variants" - https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/23/nobel-laureate-warns-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
Afghan refugees don't have to get the vaxx - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2021/08/27/unlike-our-soldiers-afghan-evacuees-on-u-s-military-bases-wont-be-forced-to-take-the-covid-vaccine-n1473586
CDC solved all diseases, now on to gun violence - https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/27/having-solved-all-other-problems-cdc-director-tells-cnn-about-her-plan-to-reduce-gun-violence/
Govt paying companies to incentivize vaccines - https://twitter.com/princeryboy/status/1430674917184450562
Look at the cash Potatohead left the taliban, 30 second mark - https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1430851901239795712
Democrats take over elections - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/24/house-democrats-pass-federal-takeover-of-americas-elections/
Harvard appoints atheist head of religion - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9929315/New-Harvard-chief-chaplain-atheist-ordained-humanist-rabbi.html
Mom stripped of parental rights in Chicago for not getting vaxx - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/chicago-mother-judge-took-away-parental-rights-not-getting-covid-vaccine/
No moola for you phony CNN "mom" - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/judge-blocks-supposed-mom-cnn-promoted-viral-eviction-story-receiving-funds/
Commiefornia lets RFK killer out of jail - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/insanity-robert-f-kennedy-assassin-sirhan-sirhan-granted-parole-california/
In case you're asleep, banks are canceling conservatives - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-chase-bank-cancels-general-flynns-credit-cards/
Even dogs know you don't leave anyone behind - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1431307457880596488
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1431116942799032324
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Covid still never isolated and does not exist - https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/04/30/phd-virologist-proves-covid19-does-not-exist/
When someone says wear a mask - https://www.facebook.com/groups/FunnyCoronavirusMemes/permalink/4206733822697795/
This is why we're fucked - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fleccas-talks-comedy-gold-i-have-no-words/
4 newborns die in Australia due to draconian lockdowns - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/completely-unnecessary-4-newborns-die-denied-life-saving-heart-surgery-unavailable-not-transferred-another-facility-due-australias-draconian-covid-travel/
Rescue mission unknown to Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/operation-pineapple-express-rogue-team-retired-us-vets-rescue-afghan-allies-secret-missions-conducted-behind-bidens-back/
Potatohead has no plan - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-has-no-plan/
The vaxx creates the "variants" - https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/23/nobel-laureate-warns-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
Afghan refugees don't have to get the vaxx - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2021/08/27/unlike-our-soldiers-afghan-evacuees-on-u-s-military-bases-wont-be-forced-to-take-the-covid-vaccine-n1473586
CDC solved all diseases, now on to gun violence - https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/27/having-solved-all-other-problems-cdc-director-tells-cnn-about-her-plan-to-reduce-gun-violence/
Govt paying companies to incentivize vaccines - https://twitter.com/princeryboy/status/1430674917184450562
Look at the cash Potatohead left the taliban, 30 second mark - https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1430851901239795712
Democrats take over elections - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/24/house-democrats-pass-federal-takeover-of-americas-elections/
Harvard appoints atheist head of religion - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9929315/New-Harvard-chief-chaplain-atheist-ordained-humanist-rabbi.html
Mom stripped of parental rights in Chicago for not getting vaxx - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/chicago-mother-judge-took-away-parental-rights-not-getting-covid-vaccine/
No moola for you phony CNN "mom" - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/judge-blocks-supposed-mom-cnn-promoted-viral-eviction-story-receiving-funds/
Commiefornia lets RFK killer out of jail - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/insanity-robert-f-kennedy-assassin-sirhan-sirhan-granted-parole-california/
In case you're asleep, banks are canceling conservatives - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-chase-bank-cancels-general-flynns-credit-cards/
Even dogs know you don't leave anyone behind - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1431307457880596488
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1431116942799032324
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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