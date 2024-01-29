Create New Account
EXHIBIT H: World Government & Religion
The John Stone Club
Published 21 hours ago

News of plans for a nascent world government is appearing often in recent months.


Today’s episode will focus on the peace activism of certain civil servants who avow the creed of the Bahá’í religion for peace and world unity. To Bahá’ís, the injunction to build a world government is a key article of their faith. I’m not saying the Bahá’í religion is the centre of a conspiracy—rather, that its adherents seem uniquely fit and highly motivated to work toward political world union alongside kindred activists with similar goals.


Keep watching as the plot thickens in this global drama. Research these issues for yourself. And spread awareness so World Government won’t take Earth by surprise!


SOURCES appear in the end titles.

______________________________________________________________________________

