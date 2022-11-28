The system want to drug you, rape you and KILL you

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
The first main part of this film is two news reports from Greg Reese called "Canadian Psychiatric Association Targets Anti-Vaxxers" Nov. 26. 2022 and "Canadian Government Preparing to Euthanize Children Without Parental Consent" Nov. 16. 2022 and is about British Columbia Bill C-36 lays the groundwork for forced vaccination and “mature minors”.
