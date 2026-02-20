BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Where Epstein Ultimately Leads – Epstein Files Part 5 – Video #283
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
40 views • 2 days ago

Lots of people, even those in the truth and research community, are still, understandably, in shock at the scale of evil revealed in the Epstein files. We must convert that shock and outrage into awakening. The Epstein files can be used as a tool of awakening.

Shownotes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jE9LBzGhDU

https://www.facebook.com/NEWSMAX/videos/boebert-epstein-documents-reveal-more-truth-about-what-happened-ed-henry-the-big/1314063270497516/

https://www.newsweek.com/lauren-boebert-sounds-alarm-on-torture-in-unredacted-epstein-files-11509362

https://thefreedomarticles.com/analysis-on-3-million-new-epstein-files/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/analysis-on-3-million-new-epstein-files-part-2/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/human-incubators-designer-babies-epstein-files-part-3/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/beef-jerky-human-flesh-epstein-files-part-4/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/epsteins-niece-i-was-told-i-belonged-to-cult-of-baal/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/new-world-order-agenda-is-alien-agenda/

http://title14.com/ufo/dulce/

https://x.com/WTAFRich/status/2023471324287709256

https://www.davidmichaeljacobs.com/books/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/w2gJSwt09wUQ

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.

Keywords
aliennwosatanismdumbhybridsepsteinunderground basesepstein files
