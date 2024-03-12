The Russian RBK-500 Cluster Ammo, en masse attacks the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the forest belt near Novopokrovka.

🌐 Place: #Novopokrovka
🕰 Date: ~11.03.2024, March 11
📌 Coordinates: 47.495679, 35.916511
47.494703, 35.920591
📝 Description: The Russian RBK-500 en masse attacks the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the forest belt near Novopokrovka.
