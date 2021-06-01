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10 HEALTHCARE WORKERS DEAD AFTER TAKING CV-19 VACCINE (BUT VACCINE IS NEVER AT FAULT)
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502 views • June 01, 2021
mirrored from yt
TNIE Videos channel
from Jan 30 2021
See how they never blame the deaths on the vaccine...
2020: your neighbor dies in a house fire = covid death
2021: you die 30 min after the vaccine = pre-existing conditions
TNIE Videos channel
from Jan 30 2021
See how they never blame the deaths on the vaccine...
2020: your neighbor dies in a house fire = covid death
2021: you die 30 min after the vaccine = pre-existing conditions
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