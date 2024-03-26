EPOCH TV | Government Land Grabs: ‘Natural Asset Companies’ to Agenda 2030

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | Government Land Grabs, from ‘Natural Asset Companies’ to Agenda 2030: Margaret Byfield





“There hasn't been a landowner out there that thought they were selling their ecosystem service rights, because that is really a new creation - created out of thin air. I mean, that's what's so crazy about trying to understand this - our marketplace is based on what a consumer will buy and what they won't. That's what drives our marketplace.





This is not something that people will buy or not buy, and that's what's really unique about what they're doing. They're trying to create this new asset class, and they get to arbitrarily decide how much they are valued. So, it's not that the marketplace is going to value them. It's going to be a bureaucrat sitting in a room saying that the air you breathe is worth X, and the air I breathe is worth Y. So, it's all arbitrary.” - Margaret Byfield





#Agenda2030 #30by30 #SustainabilityGoals









🔴 Try EpochTV for 25 cents per week: https://ept.ms/3LG4rxt





🔴 WATCH the full episode: https://ept.ms/Y0321MargaretByfield





🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders ALERTS newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter







