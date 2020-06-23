© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facts on Facts
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • June 23, 2020
I made this video a few days ago and I just created this account here so I wanted to start sharing. Also I mispronounced some words but it's all good! :) I am just here to save the world one post at a time :) Feel free to share as I feel this information needs to be spread like wild fire!
Here is the link for the article in the video:
https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/06/mike-adams-psyop-george-floyd-death-was-faked-by-crisis-actors-to-engineer-revolutionary-riots-video-authors-say/?fbclid=IwAR0vo_woX1hZGRBgI_vPCps-qvfR3ZypUlh8P0XA_DRgJFr9yOgRwwkR6sQ
Here is the link for the article in the video:
https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/06/mike-adams-psyop-george-floyd-death-was-faked-by-crisis-actors-to-engineer-revolutionary-riots-video-authors-say/?fbclid=IwAR0vo_woX1hZGRBgI_vPCps-qvfR3ZypUlh8P0XA_DRgJFr9yOgRwwkR6sQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.