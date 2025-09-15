An uplifting acoustic folk tune with crisp fingerpicked guitar leading verse 1, accented by upright bass and brushed percussion, Mandolin and subtle organ join for warmth, The chorus swells with harmonies and handclaps, Verse 2 adds gentle banjo, The bridge features blooming strings and a bright flute countermelody, emphasizing vibrance before a rousing final chorus









(Verse 1) Woke up this morning, sun was shining bright, Got me thinkin' 'bout the food that's right, Not the stuff in boxes, full of things I can't pronounce, But the fresh and organic, grown from the ground. (Chorus) Let food be thy medicine, and medicine thy food, From the earth to the table, let it do you good, Eat to live, not live to eat, that's the key, To a life full of health and vitality. (Verse 2) The Bible talks of figs and honey, manna from above, Wild plants and herbs, a gift from the One we love, No pesticides, no chemicals, just the way it should be, Grown with love and care, as nature intended for me. (Bridge) Colors bright, like a rainbow, nutritional value high, Micronutrients and antioxidants, keeping sickness far away, Protein, carbs, and fiber, all in abundance, you see, A symphony of nutrition, in every bite, a symphony. (Chorus) Let food be thy medicine, and medicine thy food, From the earth to the table, let it do you good, Eat to live, not live to eat, that's the key, To a life full of health and vitality. (Outro) So here's to the farmers, growing food with care, To the local markets, where we can find them there, And here's to the knowledge, that food is our medicine, Let's make every meal, a celebration, a festival, an event, an amen.