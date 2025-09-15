© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) Woke up this morning, sun was shining bright, Got me thinkin' 'bout the food that's right, Not the stuff in boxes, full of things I can't pronounce, But the fresh and organic, grown from the ground. (Chorus) Let food be thy medicine, and medicine thy food, From the earth to the table, let it do you good, Eat to live, not live to eat, that's the key, To a life full of health and vitality. (Verse 2) The Bible talks of figs and honey, manna from above, Wild plants and herbs, a gift from the One we love, No pesticides, no chemicals, just the way it should be, Grown with love and care, as nature intended for me. (Bridge) Colors bright, like a rainbow, nutritional value high, Micronutrients and antioxidants, keeping sickness far away, Protein, carbs, and fiber, all in abundance, you see, A symphony of nutrition, in every bite, a symphony. (Chorus) Let food be thy medicine, and medicine thy food, From the earth to the table, let it do you good, Eat to live, not live to eat, that's the key, To a life full of health and vitality. (Outro) So here's to the farmers, growing food with care, To the local markets, where we can find them there, And here's to the knowledge, that food is our medicine, Let's make every meal, a celebration, a festival, an event, an amen.