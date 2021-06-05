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The Word On The Street 5-6-21 - Space Junk, Skills, and Taunting
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10 views • May 10, 2021
Sorry for the noise in the background and the mic was dropping out at points. When you hear us discussing "shaking it" in front of the computer, it's because we were talking about the rampant exploits that occurred during the pandemic in this regard and what people were doing for money under demonic influence - and how we are lacking of people with skills in this country. Skills that will get you through tough times when they occur. Like mechanics, blacksmithing, carpentry, sewing, foraging for food and medicine, etc.
Listen to Wayne and Gage Terry discuss this week's news topics. God Bless!
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Listen to Wayne and Gage Terry discuss this week's news topics. God Bless!
Our Christian Tee Shirts: https://www.teepublic.com/user/terry-with-the-word
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terrywiththeword
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TerryWithTheWord
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