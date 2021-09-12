T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Luca Jo Grappoli 12-9-21

T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. covers information on many facets of life. Luca Jo Groppoli has insight into the LGBTQ+ lifestyle and community.



Many of us, in one way or another, have experienced someone in our family, friends, or neighbor's lives that have announced that they are now gay, lesbian or any of the words that LGBTQ+ stands for. After the shock, confusion, and anger wear off, questions start to pile up. A few of them might be:



1. What does that mean?

2. How can I possibly have a relationship with them?

3. As a Christian, I am supposed to love them but not accept the sin...what does that look like?



Luca Jo Groppoli works with a ministry helping people who want to come out of that lifestyle. She is passionate about the Lord and his saving grace. Many churches are silent regarding this topic.