⚠️LIBYA- Over 2,000 People Have Died And 6,000 More Are Missing In Derna, As 2 Dams Collapse After Floods, Sweeping Villages Into The Sea.
Published 13 hours ago

⚠️LIBYA- Over 2,000 People Have Died And 6,000 More Are Missing In Derna, As 2 Dams Collapse After Floods, Sweeping Villages Into The Sea.


Tragedy Of War, Crumbling Public Services And Now Destruction Of Homes And Lives. Horrific!

