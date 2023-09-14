⚠️LIBYA- Over 2,000 People Have Died And 6,000 More Are Missing In Derna, As 2 Dams Collapse After Floods, Sweeping Villages Into The Sea.
Tragedy Of War, Crumbling Public Services And Now Destruction Of Homes And Lives. Horrific!
