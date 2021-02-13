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Aggressive Police Tactics
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11 views • February 13, 2021
The Polish Restaurant Cafe Bar Owner that was punched in the face
Politico YouTube link
https://youtu.be/rN-bjUuwAEg
Lockdown Protests London, elderly women pulled off a chair by police thugs
MP for Broxbourne Sir Charles Walker berates the police for arresting an elderly women peacefully protesting out side parliament,
A 92 year old man gets detained for peacefully demonstrating at the Julian Assange Bail Hearing, London
INATV (It's not about the virus)
Politico YouTube link
https://youtu.be/rN-bjUuwAEg
Lockdown Protests London, elderly women pulled off a chair by police thugs
MP for Broxbourne Sir Charles Walker berates the police for arresting an elderly women peacefully protesting out side parliament,
A 92 year old man gets detained for peacefully demonstrating at the Julian Assange Bail Hearing, London
INATV (It's not about the virus)
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