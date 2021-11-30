© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSM Claims Massive Increase in Heart Attacks Worldwide a Coincidence
Follow
3
Share
Report
440 views • November 30, 2021
The media has responded to the recent spate of high profile football players suddenly collapsing with heart problems in the middle of games by concluding that it is just a “coincidence.” Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/media-says-rise-in-football-players-suddenly-collapsing-is-a-coincidence/
Watch Dr. John Campbell's full video here: https://youtu.be/LEBGl8MVE-c
The Cyber Monday Mega Blowout Sale is now LIVE! Save up to 60% with double Patriot Points & FREE shipping on our hottest items NOW!
Watch Dr. John Campbell's full video here: https://youtu.be/LEBGl8MVE-c
The Cyber Monday Mega Blowout Sale is now LIVE! Save up to 60% with double Patriot Points & FREE shipping on our hottest items NOW!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.