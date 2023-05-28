Welcome To Proverbs Club.Be Civil And Aware.

Proverbs 27:14 (NIV).

14) If anyone loudly blesses their neighbor early in the morning,

it will be taken as a curse.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Being boisterous is always precarious,

especially when bystanders are within earshot.

