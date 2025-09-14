© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸 Trump was attacked last night at a restaurant in Washington by protesters who called on him to "Free Palestine" and said "Trump is the Hitler of our time"
The Pro-Palestine activists were silent when Hamas invaded and massacred civilians including Americans! They don’t care about human rights, they are led by hatred.