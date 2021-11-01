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What Is the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
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10 views • November 01, 2021
What is the gospel of Jesus Christ? Don't assume that you've heard the answer before, because the "gospel" that is preached in every church in the world today is not the same gospel that Jesus preached when he walked the Earth. The gospel you've heard in countless churchie sermons is only a half-truth... which amounts to a lie. In this video, you will hear what the gospel REALLY is.
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