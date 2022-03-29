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Unbridled Anger Has No Upside
Proverbs 29:22 (NIV)
22 An angry person stirs up conflict,
and a hot-tempered person commits many sins.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Unrestricted anger results in sin and strife.
“In your anger do not sin.”
Ephesians 4:26a (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8f75hc
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