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Strategic Materials Shortage: National Security Risk | Amir Adnani
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121 views • May 04, 2021
Massive policy mega-trends of De-Carbonization and Electrification are set to collide with the stark realities of fragmented supply chains, crippling natural resource restrictions, and decades of under-investment in exploration and development, all on track to usher in an unprecedented shortage of critical materials as well as monetary metals. Where will this lead us, and which countries as haves vs. have-nots are positioned to emerge as winners and losers in this shifting landscape of national security risks and geo-political balance of power?
Amir Adnani, chairmen and founder of GoldMining Inc., joins Liberty and Finance for the first time, to lay out his perspective of the new “Commodity Super Cycle” and radically imbalanced environment of need for resources we are rapidly moving into. Amir declares that the moves that countries and individuals make right now will set them up survive & thrive in this new environment.
Find out More about GoldMining Inc. at:
https://www.goldmining.com/
Gold MiningInc. Stock information:
GLDG: NYSE American
GOLD: TSX
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Amir Adnani, chairmen and founder of GoldMining Inc., joins Liberty and Finance for the first time, to lay out his perspective of the new “Commodity Super Cycle” and radically imbalanced environment of need for resources we are rapidly moving into. Amir declares that the moves that countries and individuals make right now will set them up survive & thrive in this new environment.
Find out More about GoldMining Inc. at:
https://www.goldmining.com/
Gold MiningInc. Stock information:
GLDG: NYSE American
GOLD: TSX
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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