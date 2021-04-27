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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Special Session- International Legal Offensive - Part 1 (1)
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253 views • April 27, 2021
MIRRORED from Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The bank details are:
Lawyer's escrow account/trust account:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Intended purpose
"Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE06 3701 0050 0989 9305 04
BIC: PBNKDEFFXXX
Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Goettingen
Germany
_______________________________________
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please support OVALmedia as well.
Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
Christburger Str. 47
10405 Berlin
Volksbank Lippstadt
IBAN: DE82416601240017170703
Paypal:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalmediaberlin
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The bank details are:
Lawyer's escrow account/trust account:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Intended purpose
"Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE06 3701 0050 0989 9305 04
BIC: PBNKDEFFXXX
Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Goettingen
Germany
_______________________________________
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please support OVALmedia as well.
Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
Christburger Str. 47
10405 Berlin
Volksbank Lippstadt
IBAN: DE82416601240017170703
Paypal:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalmediaberlin
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