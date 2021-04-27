BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Special Session- International Legal Offensive - Part 1 (1)
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3334 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
253 views • April 27, 2021
MIRRORED from Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal

Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.

Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss​
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia​

With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.

The bank details are:
Lawyer's escrow account/trust account:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Intended purpose
"Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE06 3701 0050 0989 9305 04
BIC: PBNKDEFFXXX

Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Goettingen
Germany

_______________________________________

The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.

OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please support OVALmedia as well.

Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
Christburger Str. 47
10405 Berlin
Volksbank Lippstadt
IBAN: DE82416601240017170703

Paypal:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalmediaberlin
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

Iva Greene
Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Morgan S. Verity
From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

Edison Reed
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for &#8220;forever chemicals&#8221;—and lawmakers did nothing

Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for “forever chemicals”—and lawmakers did nothing

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy