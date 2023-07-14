Create New Account
Globalists Fomented Societal Collapse, and Targeting Sex Trafficked Children for Trauma Based Mind Control
The Alex Jones Show to break down the Globalists plan to use trauma based mind control over a generation of sex trafficked children.

🔻🎥 Watch: Watch the Jesse Ventura episode that Alex mentioned in the beginning of this video here:

https://rumble.com/v2amvzy-conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s1-e05-secret-societies-2009.html


alex jonesinfowarsdr rima laibowtrafficked childrenglobalists trauma based mind controlsex trafficking children

