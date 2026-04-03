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💥Hezbollah footage of an ATGM strike on an Israeli Merkava tank in the village of Al-Bayada in southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah released footage of an ATGM strike on an Israeli Merkava tank in the village of Al-Bayada in southern Lebanon.

Adding:

Iran grants French vessels the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz at a rate ofone ship per day. after France voted against military action to force the strait open at the UN Security Council.

A French-owned cargo ship has already crossed, becoming the first Western-owned vessel to transit the strait since the war began.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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